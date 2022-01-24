Bridgeton police probing two shootings

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday, one of which involved juveniles.
Police said the first happened on Ewing Street, where the shooter fired several rounds into a home. Three juveniles were inside when one of the rounds went through a bedroom where they were sleeping. No one was hurt by the bullets, police said.
Officers recovered shell casings at the intersection of Ewing and Orchard streets, police said.
The second shooting happened on Church Street, where police say multiple shots pierced an unidentified victim's vehicle. Officers recovered spent casings in the roadway, police said.
No injures from the gunfire were reported in that incident, as well, police added.
It's unclear whether both shootings are linked to each other.
Anyone with information about both shootings is asked to contact city police detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with city police by visiting bpd.tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.