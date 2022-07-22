Bridgeton police probing residential break-in

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a residential break-in on Chestnut Avenue were $15,000 worth of items were stolen.
Police were called to the home around 10:34 p.m., after the resident came home and found the house in disarray. Items stolen included multiple leaf blowers, vehicle detailing equipment, a vacuum cleaner and vehicle rims, police said.
Anyone with information about the break-in can contact police, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the police online by visiting bpd.tips.
All information shared is 100% anonymous.
