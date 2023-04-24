BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a pair of Friday night shootings that injured a city resident and damaged two houses and a vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Cohansey Street at 11:51 p.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired, police said in a news release.
Once on scene, police saw a house on Nichols Street was struck by bullets, and another home and vehicle were hit on Cohansey Street.
Witnesses said they heard "numerous" shots being fired in the area, police said.
About seven minutes after being dispatched to the scene, police were called to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for a gunshot victim, a 39-year-old city resident.
The victim was shot once in the chest, police said.
The unidentified victim was later taken by ambulance to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for further evaluation.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be shared with police at bpdops.com/tip/new.
