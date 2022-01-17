Bridgeton police probe shooting that injured man

BRIDGETON — A man was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the 300 block of Bank Street.
The unidentified man and his friend were walking just after 5 p.m. when the shots were fired. Bullets struck the man in his right arm. He managed to flee into his home safely, police said.
The man was transported to Cooper University Medical Center for his injuries.
Police said they located five .40 caliber shell casings near Bank and Seibel streets.
The shooting's investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact city police detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared by visiting bpd.tips online.
