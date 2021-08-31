Bridgeton police probe pair of shootings

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating two shootings that took place this past weekend.

The first took place about 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Atlantic Street, police said in a news release. Officers recovered numerous spent 9mm shell casings in the street.

While they were on the scene, the victim arrived at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton with gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was treated and released.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Detective Darren Overstreet at 856-451-0033, ext. 114, text tip411 or visit bpd.tips.

The second shooting took place at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Nichols Street, police said. As in the first case, officers recovered numerous spent 9mm casings in the street.

According to reports, an argument ensued between the victim and another subject, during which one subject pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim, police said.

While officers were on the scene, the victim arrived at Inspira-Bridgeton with gunshot wounds police said were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033, ext. 110, text tip 411 or visit bpd.tips. All information provided is confidential.