 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton police on the lookout for two robbers
0 comments

Bridgeton police on the lookout for two robbers

{{featured_button_text}}
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Two robbers took $60 from a victim Wednesday, police said.

At 11:04 p.m., officers responded to Franklin Street for a report of a strong arm robbery, police Chief Michael A. Gaimari said in a news release.

According to reports, the victim was walking in the area when approached by two males, Gaimari said. One of the males shoved the victim to the ground and rummaged through the victim’s jacket and bag.

The suspects were described as wearing all black clothing, Gaimari said. One was tall, and one was short.

— Vincent Jackson

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News