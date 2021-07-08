Bridgeton police officer charged in 2017 pepper-spray incident

As Grier drove back to the gas station, he grabbed a large can of pepper spray and pulled out the pin allowing its use, Honig said.

Upon Grier’s arrival, the driver was yelling at officers, Honig said.

Grier ordered the driver to get back into his vehicle and warned him that if he approached the officers again he would be arrested, Honig said.

The driver and passenger returned to their car and drove to the side of the gas station. At that point the officers had probable cause to arrest the victim for driving while intoxicated, Honig said.

The officers approached the car to arrest the victim, Honig said.

Grier got out of his car with the pepper spray in his hand and told another officer to “step back,” despite the fact that the officer had nearly finished handcuffing the victim, Honig said.

While holding the spray, Grier asked the victim, “Do you want to feel pain, sir?” Other officers were able to handcuff the victim without incident, Honig said. As an officer attempted to the place the handcuffed victim into the rear of a patrol vehicle, Grier sprayed the victim in the face.