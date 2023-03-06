BRIDGETON — Two teenage boys were arrested after being found carrying handguns in separate encounters with police.

The teens, 15 and 17, were taken to Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark and face weapons offenses, police in a news release on Monday.

The 17-year-old boy was the first arrested on Friday after police were dispatched to a unit block on Charles Street at 1:59 p.m.

Police were called there after receiving a report that the teenager was missing and returned home. Officers speaking with him found him to be in possession of a loaded Bersa Thunder .380 semi-automatic pistol. The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday after running from officers near Fayette and Lincoln Streets.

The officers in the area at 12:41 a.m. noticed the teen, who was wearing black clothing, hiding behind a vehicle. The officers stopped their car to investigate, but the teenager ran away.

The officers stopped him and spotted an unidentified handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.