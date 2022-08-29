 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton police make arrest after finding loaded gun, burglary tools

BRIDGETON — Police arrested a city man on an outstanding warrant early Sunday morning on Fayette Street.

While making the arrest at 3:30 a.m., police found a loaded Ruger SR9 handgun with a high-capacity magazine and burglary tools.

Brandin Fortune-Brown, 19, was charged with contempt, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of burglar's tools. He was sent to the Cumberland County jail.

— Chris Doyle

