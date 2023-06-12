BRIDGETON — Police are searching for a man who fired gunshots from an apartment complex parking lot on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the Nia Amity Heights apartments on Pamphylia Avenue at 5:48 p.m.
Witnesses told police they saw a Black male firing a handgun from a parking lot at the complex, police said in a news release.
Multiple bullet casings and a vehicle hit by bullets were found at the scene.
No one was harmed by the gunfire.
Police are asking for tips as they investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip through bpdops.com/tip/new.
