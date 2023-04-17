BRIDGETON — Police are investigating separate weekend car burglaries in which an unidentified suspect broke vehicle windows and stole valuables and money.
The first happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on Indian Avenue. An unknown person broke a car window, removing items valued at about $2,000 from inside the car, police said in a Monday news release.
The following day, police were called to American Avenue around 2:41 p.m. for another reported car burglary. The actor broke a car window and stole a wallet carrying $3,000, police said.
Police did not say whether or not they believe the incidents are connected.
Police ask witnesses or anyone with information about the cases to contact them at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip through their website.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.