Bridgeton police investigating vehicle theft

One of the three remaining defendants in the death of a 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in her New Jersey home four years ago has entered a plea in the case. NJ.com reported Tuesday that 22-year-old Charles Gamble pleaded guilty last week to aggravated manslaughter. Prosecutors are to recommend a 15-year term when he's sentenced in October. Authorities say several men opened fire on a group of people in Bridgeton in July 2018 and a stray bullet killed Jennifer Trejo. One man was convicted in 2020 of aggravated manslaughter and sentenced to 42 years in prison. The other two defendants are slated for trial next month.