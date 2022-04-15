Bridgeton police investigating two shooting incidents on North Pearl Street

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating two shootings, both of which happened Thursday night.
Officers and detectives responded to separate reports between 8:47 and 9:58 p.m. in the 600 block of North Pearl Street, police said.
No victims or suspects had been identified as of Friday. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Thomas Garofolo at 856-451-0033, ext. 116, or submit anonymous tips to bpd.tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
