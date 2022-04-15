 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton police investigating two shooting incidents on North Peal Street

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating two shootings, both of which happened Thursday night.  

Officers and detectives responded to separate reports between 8:47 and 9:58 p.m. in the 600 block of North Pearl Street, police said.

No victims or suspects had been identified as of Friday. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Thomas Garofolo at 856-451-0033, ext. 116, or submit anonymous tips to bpd.tips.

