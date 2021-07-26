 Skip to main content
Bridgeton police investigating Sunday night shooting
Bridgeton police investigating Sunday night shooting

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in an alley on Nichols Street.

Bridgeton Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for a report of gunshots fired. Police said they were told that multiple rounds were fired by a person in the alleyway towards another person before the shooter ran away.

Two windows were shattered in a van parked on Nichols Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeton Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033, ext. 110, use the TIP411 system or submit a tip online at bpd.tips. All information provided is confidential.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

