Bridgeton police investigating Sunday night shooting

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in an alley on Nichols Street.
Bridgeton Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for a report of gunshots fired. Police said they were told that multiple rounds were fired by a person in the alleyway towards another person before the shooter ran away.
Two windows were shattered in a van parked on Nichols Street.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeton Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033, ext. 110, use the TIP411 system or submit a tip online at bpd.tips. All information provided is confidential.
