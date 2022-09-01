Bridgeton police investigating stolen car incident on Ewing Street

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a report of a stolen car from a property on Ewing Street on Wednesday.
At 11:35 p.m., officers were called to the street after a neighbor reported the vehicle, a gray 2005 Subaru Baja, stolen, police said in a Thursday news release.
Officers visited the house and found the vehicle missing and the garage having been broken into, police said.
The vehicle was last seen northbound on Bank Street.
Anyone with information on the case should contact city police at 856-451-0033. Tips can be shared anonymously by visiting bpd.tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
