Bridgeton police investigating shooting on South Pine Street

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 100 block of South Pine Street Tuesday.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered six .40 caliber casings in the roadway and six bullet holes in the side of a house. No injures were reported, police said.
Reports indicated that a white SUV was seen fleeing the scene, heading north on South Pine Street, when the shots were fired.
Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact city police, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared by visiting bpd.tips online, and shared information is anonymous.
