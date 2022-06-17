Bridgeton police investigating robbery on Casarow Drive

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a robbery that took place on Casarow Drive on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to Casarow Drive at approximately 10:02 p.m., for a report of two male subjects with handguns attempting to rob the victim, according to police.

Police arrived on scene and observed an open door to the residence.

Police cleared the residence and did not locate anyone inside. Police located the victim, who was bleeding from his face.

The victim stated that while standing outside of his residence he observed two male subjects walking in the area, police said.

The one subject was described as skinny wearing a ski mask and the second male was heavy set wearing a ski mask.

The males approached the victim, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he empty his pockets. The victim began to fight off the males and was eventually struck in the face with a handgun, police said.

The victim reports that one of the men took his iPhone 11 Pro Max, a house key and $120 in cash.

The males fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police Detective Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips from any computer, tablet or smartphone. All information shared is 100% anonymous.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

