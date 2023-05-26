BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a string of car burglaries on North Laurel Street.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Laurel Street about 4:40 a.m. Friday. Several cars there had broken windows and appeared to have been searched for valuables, police said Friday in a news release.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033 or share tips at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
