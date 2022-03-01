 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton police investigating home burglary

Bridgeton police
BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a home burglary on the 100 block of West Commerce Street. 

Police were dispatched to a home on the street at approximately 12:04 p.m. for a residential burglary, according to police. 

The homeowner entered the residence and noticed numerous items had been moved around, according to police.

Upon further inspection, the homeowner discovered several rooms ransacked, police said.

The homeowner reports that jewelry and money valued at approximately $17,350 were stolen from the residence.

The burglary occurred between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and noon, police said.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police Detective Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips from any computer, tablet or smartphone. All information shared is 100% anonymous.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

