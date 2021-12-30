 Skip to main content
Bridgeton police investigating hit-and-run
BRIDGETON — Police said Thursday they are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a delivery person.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, an 18-year-old UPS worker was delivering a package near the 400 block of Irving Avenue and was standing near the side of the road when he was struck by a silver sedan traveling west at a high rate of speed, police wrote on Facebook.

Police did not release the condition of the 18-year-old who was struck.

The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen traveling east on Route 49 and North Burlington Road toward Millville, police said. Surveillance cameras from that intersection show the sedan driving erratically, passing several vehicles on the shoulder of the road as it continued through the traffic light.

Anyone with information or who knows of any silver sedans with recent front-end damage can call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

