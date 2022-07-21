Bridgeton police investigating assault, attempted robbery

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating an assault and attempted robbery that happened in the city Wednesday.

Police traveling near N. Laurel Street and North Street around 10 p.m. were flagged down by a man saying he had been assaulted.

A 43-year-old city resident said he was walking on North Laurel Street when the suspect approached him asking for a lighter and money.

The man told the man he didn't have money, and the suspect subsequently grabbed him by the neck, reached into his pocket and punched him in the head, police said.

The suspect ran southbound on North Laurel Street, police said.

The man declined medical treatment and said nothing he was carrying was stolen, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man, is between 20-25 years old, has braided hair, and wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call city police, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with police by visiting bpd.tips.

All tips are anonymous.