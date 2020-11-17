Bridgeton police investigate Sunday armed robbery at 7-Eleven

BRIDGETON — City police are searching for three men suspected in a Sunday evening armed robbery at a convenience store.

At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 7-Eleven for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release from city police.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who told officers he was standing behind the counter when three Black men came in the store, according to the release. One of the men approached him, pointing a chrome-colored revolver, and demanded money.

The two other men grabbed another store employee and brought him behind the counter, also demanding money, police said. One of the men was pointing a black handgun at him.

The two employees handed over $250 and the three men left the store, one of them pointing a firearm at them as they left, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, police said.