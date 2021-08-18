 Skip to main content
Bridgeton police investigate shooting
Bridgeton police investigate shooting

Bridgeton police
On Aug. 9, 58 young people visited the Cape May County Police Training Center for the first day of weeklong youth camps hosted by the Lower Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. They learned how to collect fingerprints at a crime scene, perform a K-9 search, operate a surveillance robot, and shoot a sniper-style BB gun. They also had the chance to explore equipment from the SWAT, U.S. Coast Guard and fire departments, and learn first aid and CPR.

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

At 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Oak Street, where they found a victim saying they were shot at multiple times, police said in a news release. Officers found bullet holes in a pool and a plastic pool tent in the rear of a residence and recovered two spent .40 caliber casings.

According to reports, the victim was walking in the area when he saw another person on the other side of the street. The victim decided to cut between houses when the other individual gave chase and pulled a black semi-automatic handgun from his waist and fired multiple rounds. The victim was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033, ext. 109, text tip411 (847-411) or visit bpd.tips.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

