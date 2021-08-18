Bridgeton police investigate shooting

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
At 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Oak Street, where they found a victim saying they were shot at multiple times, police said in a news release. Officers found bullet holes in a pool and a plastic pool tent in the rear of a residence and recovered two spent .40 caliber casings.
According to reports, the victim was walking in the area when he saw another person on the other side of the street. The victim decided to cut between houses when the other individual gave chase and pulled a black semi-automatic handgun from his waist and fired multiple rounds. The victim was uninjured, police said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033, ext. 109, text tip411 (847-411) or visit bpd.tips.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.