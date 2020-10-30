Bridgeton police investigate shooting that left 1 injured

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in the Burlington Manor Apartments that left a man injured.

At 9:29 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex in the first block of South Burlington Road after getting a report of gunshots there, according to a news release from city police. At the same time, dispatch received calls with reports that there was a gunshot victim at the Amity Heights Apartment Complex in the 100 block of Pamphylia Avenue.

As officers were going to Amity Heights, a gray Nissan Altima was speeding away from the complex, police said. Officers tried to stop it, but the driver put on the hazard lights and kept going.

The driver went to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton, where officers met the car, police said. The driver told police that the passenger inside had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police did not release the name of the victim, but said that he was driving through the Burlington Manor Apartments to leave when another car approached his driver’s side, according to the release. The driver of the other can fire multiple gunshots through the driver’s door and hit the victim in the left knee.

The man who was shot drove to Amity Heights, and from there was driven to the hospital.

Officials urged residents with any information to call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033, extension 110, or send information through the department’s TIP411 system. All information is confidential.

