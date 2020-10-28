Bridgeton police investigate Saturday night stabbing

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that left a man injured.
At 12:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for a stabbing victim, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police did not release the name of the victim, but said he told police that at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, he was walking in the first block of Edwards Avenue when a man he described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing all black clothing approached him.
As the victim passed by the man, he felt a nudge to his right elbow, police said. When he turned around, the man was running away north on the avenue.
The man said that he felt a burning in his elbow and noticed it was bleeding. At the hospital, he found out he had a 2-inch stab would that needed two stitches.
