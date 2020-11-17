 Skip to main content
Bridgeton police investigate Monday shooting at Maple Gardens Apartment Complex
Bridgeton police investigate Monday shooting at Maple Gardens Apartment Complex

Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting at a city apartment complex.

At 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the Maple Gardens Apartment Complex off South East Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots, according to a news release from police.

One woman told police she was sleeping when she heard three gunshots, with one of the shots hitting her front door, according to the release. Another witness reported hearing three shots and saw a round come through the wall.

Officers recovered “numerous” 9mm spent shell casings on the sidewalk in the first block of Birch Street and also saw bullet holes in two different apartments, police said.

No injuries were reported at the time of the shooting, according to the release.

Officials urged anyone with information to contact Detective Mark Yoskioka at 856-451-0033, extension 110, or through the department’s TIP411  program, adding all information received is confidential.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

