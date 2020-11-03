Bridgeton police investigate Halloween shooting

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Halloween.
At 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road for a report of gunshots fired in the back of a home, police said in a news release.
There, police found 12 bullet holes in the corner of the home, including five through a kitchen window, five in the siding and two in the garage door, according to the release. They recovered 11 spent casings from .9mm and .40-caliber rounds.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call Detective Daniel Bagley at 856-451-0033, ext. 117, or text information to tip411. All information is confidential.
