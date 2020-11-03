 Skip to main content
Bridgeton police investigate Halloween shooting; no injuries reported
Bridgeton police investigate Halloween shooting; no injuries reported

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Halloween.

At 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road for a report of gunshots fired in the back of a home, according to a news release from city police.

There, police found 12 bullet holes in the corner of the home, including five through a kitchen window, five in the siding and two in the garage door, according to the release. There were 11 spent casings from .9mm and .40-caliber rounds.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

City police detectives are investigating. Officials urged anyone with information to contact Detective Daniel Bagley at 856-451-0033, extension 117, or through the department’s TIP411 system. All information is confidential.

