Bridgeton police investigate early Saturday shooting

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after an early Saturday shooting left a city home with several bullet holes in the door and ceiling.
At 12:42 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Pine Street, according to a news release from city police.
Numerous gunshots were fired into a home in the block, police said. According to their reports, there were six to 10 shots fired.
Officers found numerous bullet holes inside the front door and in the ceiling of the home, police said. They recovered 10 spent 9mm casings in a driveway across the street.
No injuries were reported.
Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033, extension 109, or by using their TIP411 system, noting that all information is confidential.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.