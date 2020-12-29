Bridgeton police investigate after shot fired into woman's car while she was sitting in it

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating after a gunshot was fired into a woman’s parked car Saturday night while she was sitting in it.
At 10:17 p.m., a woman was sitting in her car in the 200 block of South Pine Street when an unknown car approached from behind, according to a news release from police, citing reports. A single shot was fired into the woman’s car.
Police did not release the name of the woman, but said no injuries were reported.
Officers recovered one spent .40 caliber casing on the roadway, according to the release.
Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact detectives at 856-451-0033, through TIP411 or through bpdops.com/tips, noting that all tips received are confidential.
