Bridgeton police charge Millville man in Walgreens theft

BRIDGETON — A Millville man was arrested for shoplifting Tuesday from the Walgreens on Broad Street, police said.
Officers attempted to apprehend 37-year-old Raeed Clark, but he fled during the arrest, police said Wednesday in a news release. He was later found and charged with contempt, shoplifting, obstruction, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failure to allow fingerprinting.
Police did not provide information about the items stolen.
Clark was taken to the Cumberland County jail after his arrest, police said.
