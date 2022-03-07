 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridgeton police charge man in home robbery incident

  • 0
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Police have charged a 23-year-old city man for committing an at-home robbery nearly two weeks ago.

Ramon Mercado is charged with robbery, theft and simple assault. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail after his arrest, police said.

Police were called to the 80th block of Bank Street around 2 p.m. Feb. 24 for a report of an assault.

The victim said Mercado entered the home and demanded his tax returns before searching the victim's pockets after they refused to forfeit any money, police said.

Mercado is accused of then assaulting the victim and stealing their cell phone and $20. 

The victim was uninjured and refused medical attention, police previously said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC largest Russian-speaking community protest Putin's Ukraine war

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News