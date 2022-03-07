Bridgeton police charge man in home robbery incident

BRIDGETON — Police have charged a 23-year-old city man for committing an at-home robbery nearly two weeks ago.

Ramon Mercado is charged with robbery, theft and simple assault. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail after his arrest, police said.

Police were called to the 80th block of Bank Street around 2 p.m. Feb. 24 for a report of an assault.

The victim said Mercado entered the home and demanded his tax returns before searching the victim's pockets after they refused to forfeit any money, police said.

Mercado is accused of then assaulting the victim and stealing their cell phone and $20.

The victim was uninjured and refused medical attention, police previously said.

