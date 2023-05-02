BRIDGETON — Police arrested a 17-year-old they say was found with a pistol Monday night.
Police stopped the teenager at 9:11 p.m. for breaking pedestrian laws at Columbus Avenue and New Street, the department said Tuesday in a news release.
While questioning the teen, officers found a loaded Glock 19X, fitted with an extended magazine, in his possession, police said.
Following a brief struggle, the teenager was arrested. He was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition and resisting arrest.
He was sent to the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
