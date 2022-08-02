Bridgeton police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

BRIDGETON — A Port Norris man wanted for his involvement in a fatal Saturday morning shooting was captured about 2 p.m. Monday, police said.

Desmond Bethel, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said Tuesday.

Police did not say whether Bethel was being investigated for firing the fatal shot.

The shooting happened at the Maplewood Gardens apartment complex off South East Avenue.

A report about 3 a.m. Saturday informed officers of a fight between multiple individuals in which shots were fired. Responding officers found Herbert R. Lee, 36, of South Avenue, having been struck by a bullet.

Lee was taken to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton, where he later died, police said.

One man at the scene, city resident Kvaugh Walker, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun, although he was not involved in the fatal shooting, police said.

After the shooting, warrants were issued for Bethel and Ryan Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, on weapons charges.

Askins was spotted later Saturday driving a black 2011 Audi A6 in Millville and was pursued by police. Officers eventually ended the chase on Delsea Drive for safety reasons, police said. Askins was additionally charged with eluding after the chase.

Askins is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about him or the shooting can call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or visit bpd.tips.