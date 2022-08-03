Bridgeton police arrest machete-wielding man

BRIDGETON — Police arrested a city man on Tuesday who reportedly chased a woman with a machete.
After speaking with the woman, police charged Edgar R. Escalante-Perez, 43, with contempt, harassment, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He was then taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said on Wednesday.
Escalante-Perez also had outstanding warrants when he was arrested, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.