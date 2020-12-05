Bridgeton officer who died after attempting river rescue among recipients of attorney general's award

A Bridgeton police officer whose attempt to rescue someone from the Cohansey River in September cost him his life was among eight recipients of the inaugural Attorney General’s Excellence in Policing Awards last week.

In a news release, Grewal praised the awardees — a mix of individual law enforcement officers and agencies — who “through their dedication, ingenuity and commitment have built community trust and have bettered their profession.”

Sean C. Peek, 49, of Millville, posthumously received the Detective Joseph Seals Valor Award, given in recognition of a police officer who acted valiantly in the line of duty.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peek, a 15-year veteran of the Bridgeton department, was working the overnight shift when he was dispatched to a call about 1:30 a.m. for a report of someone striking an ambulance with an unknown object as it left a facility on Mayor Aitken Drive. The officer saw a woman running near the bridge on Washington Street, when she either fell or jumped into the river.

Bridgeton police officer dies hours after jumping into river after suspect A Bridgeton police officer died Sunday at his home, hours after being treated at a local hos…

The woman made it to the other side of the river, but Peek had a hard time returning to shore because he was still wearing all of his gear, authorities said at the time. Peek was rescued and treated both at the scene and at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton but died at home the morning of Sept. 6.