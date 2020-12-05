 Skip to main content
Bridgeton officer who died after attempting river rescue among recipients of attorney general's award
Bridgeton officer who died after attempting river rescue among recipients of attorney general's award

A Bridgeton police officer whose attempt to rescue someone from the Cohansey River in September cost him his life was among eight recipients of the inaugural Attorney General’s Excellence in Policing Awards last week.

In a news release, Grewal praised the awardees — a mix of individual law enforcement officers and agencies — who “through their dedication, ingenuity and commitment have built community trust and have bettered their profession.”

Sean C. Peek, 49, of Millville, posthumously received the Detective Joseph Seals Valor Award, given in recognition of a police officer who acted valiantly in the line of duty.

Peek, a 15-year veteran of the Bridgeton department, was working the overnight shift when he was dispatched to a call about 1:30 a.m. for a report of someone striking an ambulance with an unknown object as it left a facility on Mayor Aitken Drive. The officer saw a woman running near the bridge on Washington Street, when she either fell or jumped into the river.

The woman made it to the other side of the river, but Peek had a hard time returning to shore because he was still wearing all of his gear, authorities said at the time. Peek was rescued and treated both at the scene and at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton but died at home the morning of Sept. 6.

The Innovations in Public Safety Award, given in recognition of a law enforcement agency that took the initiative to implement community-based intervention services and policing practices to further the cause of public safety, was awarded to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office for its series “Coping with COVID.”

Other awardees were the New Jersey State Parole Board, Detective Anthony Carrington III of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, police chaplain Terrence “TK” Porter of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Red Bank, the Collingswood Police Department, Sgt. Antonia Gonzalez of the Long Branch Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal

GREWAL
Related to this story

