BRIDGETON — A 16-year-old from Millville was fatally shot in the city on Sunday night, authorities said.
The teenager was found dead from a gunshot wound around 8:50 p.m. on Mount Vernon Street, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The teenager's name was not released on Monday.
Authorities are investigating the shooting. The Prosecutor's Office said no threat exists to the public.
Detectives urge anyone with information about the homicide to contact them at 856-579-1431. Police can also be reached at 856-392-9031.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through either agency's website.
