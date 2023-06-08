BRIDGETON — A city man murdered over the weekend told police who shot him, according to an affidavit against his alleged killer.

Brock Hogans told police that William O. Ware IV, 25, arrived at Hogans' home in the second block of North Street and shot him once in the torso at 2:49 a.m. Sunday, the affidavit states.

Ware was arrested at police headquarters Monday afternoon and charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is being held at the Cumberland County jail.

Police found Hogans in the rear of the residence leaning against his car, the affidavit states.

While being aided by police, Hogans initially told an officer that his girlfriend's brother shot him, the affidavit states. The girlfriend, whose name was redacted from the document, was interviewed by police about Hogans' claim, adding she was "frantic" and told police the shooting was "a random act of violence."

The girlfriend questioned Hogans' statement, telling a police officer, "Who said it was my brother?" the affidavit states.

Hogans was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden , where he was pronounced dead. Before being flown there by helicopter, he was treated at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton, where he told an officer that "William Owens Ware" shot him, the affidavit states.

Police retrieved footage of the shooting from a nearby home, the affidavit states. In the video, two men exit a vehicle that arrived in the rear of Hogans' home before one fires at Hogans before getting in the car and leaving.