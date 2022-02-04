Bridgeton man's accused murderer remains in jail

BRIDGETON — Miguel Perez, the 21-year-old city man accused of murdering 23-year-old Jonathan Morris, will stay in jail after agreeing to be detained by consent during a hearing Friday.

Perez, whose arrest by State Police was announced Tuesday, appeared before Cumberland County Judge William Ziegler for his detention hearing Friday afternoon.

Perez is represented by trial attorney Meghan McCormick Hoerner, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

He is charged with murder for allegedly shooting Morris in his car last week. Perez also is charged with weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property.

Morris was originally reported missing last Friday. His car was found abandoned on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township. His body was discovered Monday in a patch of snow along the road.

Police allege Perez drove to where Morris' body was found to discard the body, leaving his car behind.