Bridgeton man's accused murderer remains in jail

BRIDGETON — Miguel Perez, the 21-year-old city man accused of murdering 23-year-old Jonathan Morris, will stay in jail after agreeing to be detained by consent during a hearing Friday.
Perez, whose arrest by State Police was announced Tuesday, appeared before Cumberland County Judge William Ziegler for his detention hearing Friday afternoon.
Perez is represented by trial attorney Meghan McCormick Hoerner, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
He is charged with murder for allegedly shooting Morris in his car last week. Perez also is charged with weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property.
Morris was originally reported missing last Friday. His car was found abandoned on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township. His body was discovered Monday in a patch of snow along the road.
BRIDGETON — A city man accused of murdering 23-year-old Jonathan Morris is set to appear in …
Police allege Perez drove to where Morris' body was found to discard the body, leaving his car behind.
Before Morris’ body was found, detectives obtained information that State Police say linked Perez to the Bridgeton man’s death. Detectives also believe Perez allegedly returned to his home to try displacing evidence of the crime.
Detectives found Perez at his Cotton Avenue home and arrested him, State Police said.
The investigation into Morris’ death is ongoing.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.