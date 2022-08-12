Bridgeton man with knife arrested following carjacking attempt

BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested on carjacking charges following an altercation on Wednesday.
Police were called to a business on S. Laurel Street around 4:39 p.m. after they received reports of a someone threatening people with a knife.
Through a description, officers arrested Alfonso Perez-Lopez, 37, of Oak Street, police said in a news release.
Perez-Lopez allegedly ordered a driver out of their vehicle while pointing the knife at them.
Perez-Lopez is charged with carjacking, possession of a weapon (knife) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers transported him to the Cumberland County jail, police said.
