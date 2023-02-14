BRIDGETON — A city man wanted in a shooting on North Laurel Street last month was arrested Monday after being found in possession of both a stolen vehicle and a Smith & Wesson VP9 9mm handgun, police said.

Damon A. Jones, 18, of Nichols Street, ran from police when he was approached by officers on Mount Vernon Street, police said Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested during the encounter. He was released to a guardian and charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and riding in a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

Jones had an outstanding arrest warrant for a shooting that happened Jan. 3.

At 7:36 p.m. that day, police were called to the 200 block of North Laurel Street for the shooting that injured a 21-year-old city man, who drove himself to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for treatment before being flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

Investigators learned that a two-vehicle crash happened near the shooting, and one of the vehicle's occupants fired shots at the other car, police said.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, conspiracy, resisting arrest, obstruction and receiving stolen property. He was sent to the Cumberland County jail.