BRIDGETON — A city man wanted for a shooting on North Laurel Street last month was arrested on Monday after being in possession of both a stolen vehicle and Smith & Wesson VP9 9mm handgun.
Damon A. Jones, 18, of Nichols Street, also ran from police when he was approached by officers on Mt. Vernon Street, police said on Tuesday.
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested during the encounter. He was released to a guardian and charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and riding in a stolen motor vehicle, police said.
Jones was taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said.
Jones had an outstanding arrest warrant for a shooting that happened on Jan. 3.
People are also reading…
At 7:36 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of North Laurel Street for the shooting that injured a 21-year-old city man, who drove himself to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for treatment before being flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
Investigators learned that a two-vehicle crash happened near the shooting, and one of the vehicle's occupants fired shots at the other car, police said.
Jones is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, conspiracy, resisting arrest, obstruction and receiving stolen property.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.