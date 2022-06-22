Bridgeton man wanted for attempted murder arrested Thursday

BRIDGETON — The months-long search for a man wanted for attempted murder ended Thursday evening when police ran him down as he tried fleeing.

City resident Joshua Tapia, 22, is believed to have been involved in an April 13 shooting, in the 100 block of Church Street, in which the man suffered a gunshot wound in his torso area. The man was treated at Inspira Medical Center in the city, police said.

Tapia, who had outstanding warrants for the shooting, was located by police around 6 p.m. Thursday on Wood Street exiting his vehicle. He ran from officers when they told him he was under arrest, police said.

Tapia was chased by the officers and taken into custody. During a search, officers found a loaded .38 special revolver, police said.

Tapia is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, certain persons not to have weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail upon his arrest, police said.

