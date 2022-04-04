Bridgeton man threatened market employee with knife, police say

BRIDGETON — A 66-year-old city man was arrested Friday afternoon after he became unruly inside a store and threatened an employee with a knife, police said.

Herman Woods, is charged with aggravated assault, defiant trespass and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was released on his own recognizance, police said.

Police said Woods was in Sal' Market, on Pamphylia Avenue, when they received reports that he became disruptive, throwing items from shelves after one of his cards was declined.

Woods was asked to leave the store, which he did before returning moments later with a knife, police said.

The employee told officers that Woods point the weapon as he if were going to stab him, police said.

Woods was arrested after the altercation without incident.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.