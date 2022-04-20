Bridgeton man shot Tuesday night

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after a city man was shot Tuesday night leaving a local bar.
Angel Cruz, 22, of South Avenue, suffered several gunshot wounds near Burlington Road and Route 49, police said in a news release. Cruz was leaving a bar in the strip mall on the northeast corner of the intersection and attempting to enter a vehicle in the parking lot.
Witnesses saw at least two to three people fire at the victim from across Route 49 before fleeing south on foot, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle and was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call 856-451-0033 or share tips anonymously at bpd.tips.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.