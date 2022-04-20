 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridgeton man shot Tuesday night

  • 0
Bridgeton Police Department

The Bridgeton Police Department

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after a city man was shot Tuesday night leaving a local bar.

Angel Cruz, 22, of South Avenue, suffered several gunshot wounds near Burlington Road and Route 49, police said in a news release. Cruz was leaving a bar in the strip mall on the northeast corner of the intersection and attempting to enter a vehicle in the parking lot.

Witnesses saw at least two to three people fire at the victim from across Route 49 before fleeing south on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle and was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was listed in stable condition. 

Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call 856-451-0033 or share tips anonymously at bpd.tips.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia cracks down after 500 Rohingya refugees escape detention center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News