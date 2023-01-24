 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton man sentenced on federal drug charges

United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
CAMDEN — A Cumberland County man who previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to acquire and distribute cocaine was sentenced to 114 months in prison on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Lavinston Lamar, 40, of Bridgeton, plead guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb on May 5, 2022, to one count of conspiring to distribute cocaine. Lamar also pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior conviction for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

After prison, Lamar must be supervised for six years, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Lamar confessed to conspiring with Carl Lee Holloway, Marvin Murphy and others to distribute and possess with the intention to distribute cocaine.

The group planned to facilitate cocaine sales by Holloway to a third party, from who Lamar would be paid for the transaction, according to evidence shared in court.

Undercover agents on July 13, 2021, met both Lamar and Murphy when they separately entered a Mount Laurel, Burlington County, hotel room with bags holding about $243,000. They briefly inspected about one kilogram of cocaine brought into the room by the agents.

Agents then rushed in and arrested Holloway, Murphy and Lamar.

Holloway and Murphy were charged by complaint with the same conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in May.

