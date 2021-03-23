Bridgeton man sentenced in drug case

A Bridgeton man was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday on drug and weapons charges, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Tuesday.
Juan Gonzalez-Escobar, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a weapon.
In November 2019, police conducted surveillance on Gonzalez-Escobar because he was "identified as a known crystal methamphetamine and cocaine trafficker in the Bridgeton and Vineland areas," Webb-McRae said in a news release.
In March 2020, a search warrant was executed on Gonzalez-Escobar's residence, which resulted in his arrest, Webb-McRae said. During his arrest, police recovered a 9mm pistol from Gonzalez-Escobar's jacket, 1 pound of crystal meth from the target vehicle and 8 grams of meth from the residence.
The investigation was conducted by the State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
