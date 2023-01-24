Bridgeton man sentenced in cocaine scheme

A Bridgeton man who admitted conspiring with others to acquire and distribute cocaine was sentenced to 9½ years in prison Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Lavinston Lamar, 40, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb on May 5, 2022, to one count of conspiring to distribute cocaine. Lamar also pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior conviction for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Lamar also will be subject to six years of parole supervision upon release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

He confessed to conspiring with Carl Lee Holloway, Marvin Murphy and others to possess and distribute cocaine.

The group planned to facilitate cocaine sales by Holloway to a third party, from who Lamar would be paid for the transaction, according to evidence shared in court.

Undercover agents on July 13, 2021, met both Lamar and Murphy when they separately entered a Mount Laurel, Burlington County, hotel room with bags holding about $243,000. They briefly inspected about 1 kilogram of cocaine brought into the room by the agents.

Agents then rushed in and arrested Holloway, Murphy and Lamar.