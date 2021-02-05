Bridgeton man sentenced for distributing child pornography

A Bridgeton man was sentenced to 8 years in prison Friday for distributing images of child sexual abuse, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Bruce Jackson, 32, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden to one count of distributing child pornography, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.

Hillman imposed the sentence by videoconference, Honig said.

Authorities say Jackson used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download and share videos and images of child sexual abuse.

Between November 2017 and June 2018, authorities downloaded 61 videos of child sexual abuse from Jackson’s computer, Honig said.

After executing a search warrant at Jackson’s home in August 2018, agents found more than 300 videos of child sexual abuse on one of Jackson’s thumb drives, Honig said.

Jackson admitted he used the peer-to-peer file-sharing program to make images and videos of child sexual abuse available for others to download from his computer, Honig said.

In addition to the prison term, Hillman sentenced Jackson to five years of supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender, Honig said.

