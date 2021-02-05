 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton man sentenced for distributing child pornography
0 comments
top story

Bridgeton man sentenced for distributing child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Court in Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

 Nicholas Huba

A Bridgeton man was sentenced to 8 years in prison Friday for distributing images of child sexual abuse, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Bruce Jackson, 32, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in Camden to one count of distributing child pornography, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.

Hillman imposed the sentence by videoconference, Honig said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities say Jackson used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to download and share videos and images of child sexual abuse.

Between November 2017 and June 2018, authorities downloaded 61 videos of child sexual abuse from Jackson’s computer, Honig said.

After executing a search warrant at Jackson’s home in August 2018, agents found more than 300 videos of child sexual abuse on one of Jackson’s thumb drives, Honig said.

Jackson admitted he used the peer-to-peer file-sharing program to make images and videos of child sexual abuse available for others to download from his computer, Honig said.

In addition to the prison term, Hillman sentenced Jackson to five years of supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender, Honig said.

TO CONTACT VINCENT JACKSON: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News